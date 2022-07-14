Kittens rescued

Special Olympics volunteer Kendra Hausfeld, of Minster, comforts three kittens after they were abandoned along with their mother and a fourth kitten in a field next to the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Some parents found the cats while attending a Special Olympics softball game on Thursday, July 14. The cats were found inside a plastic tub. Special Olympics organizer Jessica Guillozet called a friend who was willing to take care of the kittens and mother until they could find more permanent homes.

Special Olympics volunteer Kendra Hausfeld, of Minster, comforts three kittens after they were abandoned along with their mother and a fourth kitten in a field next to the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Some parents found the cats while attending a Special Olympics softball game on Thursday, July 14. The cats were found inside a plastic tub. Special Olympics organizer Jessica Guillozet called a friend who was willing to take care of the kittens and mother until they could find more permanent homes.

One of the abandoned kittens.

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities employee Amy Berger, of Sidney, holds onto the abandoned mother and a kitten as she waits for someone to pick them up.

Charlee Guillozet, 8, of Maplewood, comforts one of the abandoned kittens. Charlee is the daughter of Frank and Jessica Guillozet.