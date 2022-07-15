125 Years

July 15, 1897

An informal meeting of council and a few citizens and Mr. Underwood, of the Underwood Whip Co., was held last night. Object of the meeting was to talk over the matter of giving the United States Whip Co. a deed for the plant in this city. No positive information was given out that the factory would be shut down as soon as the deed was granted. This rumor has been current for several months.

—————-

The Parrott gun to be placed in the public square arrived this morning from New York City. It is at the C.H. & D. Depot.

100 Years

July 15, 1922

The Sidney Chautauqua opened this afternoon in Gramercy Park on East Court Street. There was a splendid crowd on hand to hear the opening number given by the Apollo Concert Company. This company, composed of five musicians, presented a varied program. The first session of the junior Chautauqua was held this morning.

—————

Dr. N.F. Raterman, of Fort Loramie, who recently went into the chicken business on a larger scale, had more than 500 small chickens drowned during one of the heavy rains the early part of the week. Following

the rains last week, he had raised the chicken house. When the heavy rain came this week, the chickens sought shelter under the house and were caught by the rapid runoff of the water.

75 Years

July 15, 1947

Initiation of legislation looking to a more uniform control of traffic in Sidney was the principal business before city council at its regular meeting last evening. Given first reading was an ordinance designating certain streets and avenues as main thoroughfares for determining which streets are secondary or “stop” streets. Another ordinance designates certain “no parking” areas to prevent congestion of traffic.

—————

Shelby County Commissioners at noon today began consideration of bids for the erection of a barn at the children’s home. Previously authorized by the commissioners, the bids were opened at noon today.

50 Years

July 15, 1972

Approximately 75 persons from Sidney and Shelby County responded to the plea for stuffed animals and toys for the flood stricken children of Elmira, N.Y.

Shelby County Red Cross officials said that eight boxes of the stuffed animals have been shipped to Mrs. Marge Vester who is in Elmira as a Red Cross disaster worker.

—————

As if it hadn’t become hot enough weatherwise, the closing Shelby-Miami sectional baseball program turned out to be a real barn burner at Anna on Thursday night. But when it was all over, Anna singed Rockets and squeezed past Miami East’s Vikings in a torrid 5-4 battle for top honors.

—————

Six cases of hepatitis have been reported in Shelby County, according to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department.

But Dr. Edward Link, health commissioner, cautioned today that the disease has not reached epidemic proportions.

25 Years

July 15, 1997

Monarch Machine Tool Company is selling its lathe business. The purchaser is Monarch Lathes, LP. It is a partnership composed of various owners. The new owners do not plan to discharge any employees. It is a $12 million deal. Monarch has been a mainstay in the Sidney business community since 1909.

—————

The trial was highly anticipated but it will not take place. Brian Kerns pleaded guilty to a charge of murder, the death penalty specification was removed. Kearns will serve at least 50 years in prison for the death of Sylvester Frilling. Kearns read a prepared statement and apologized for what he did. Family members of Frilling were visibly upset.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

