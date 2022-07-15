Ribbon cut on The Mercy Mission House

President and Founder of The Mercy Mission House Emily Neu, right, of Sidney, talks to visitors before the ribbon cutting ceremony of The Mercy Mission House on Thursday, July 14. Standing, left to right, are Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, and The Mercy Mission House Executive Director Amanda Hilgefort, of Sidney. The Mercy Mission House used to be a church. Neu decided to keep most of the original sanctuary area.

President and Founder of The Mercy Mission House Emily Neu, of Sidney, shows visitors the commons room where residents watch TV at The Mercy Mission House. Neu gave a tour of the shelter after cutting the ribbon on the facility Executive Director Amanda Hilgefort on Thursday, July 14.

The ribbon is cut on The Mercy Mission House.

The children’s playroom at The Mercy Mission House.

The overflow mens room at The Mercy Mission House.

