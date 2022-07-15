Posted on by

Ribbon cut on The Mercy Mission House

,

President and Founder of The Mercy Mission House Emily Neu, of Sidney, shows visitors the commons room where residents watch TV at The Mercy Mission House. Neu gave a tour of the shelter after cutting the ribbon on the facility Executive Director Amanda Hilgefort on Thursday, July 14.

President and Founder of The Mercy Mission House Emily Neu, of Sidney, shows visitors the commons room where residents watch TV at The Mercy Mission House. Neu gave a tour of the shelter after cutting the ribbon on the facility Executive Director Amanda Hilgefort on Thursday, July 14.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily New

The ribbon is cut on The Mercy Mission House.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily New

The children's playroom at The Mercy Mission House.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily New

The overflow mens room at The Mercy Mission House.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily New

President and Founder of The Mercy Mission House Emily Neu, right, of Sidney, talks to visitors before the ribbon cutting ceremony of The Mercy Mission House on Thursday, July 14. Standing, left to right, are Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, and The Mercy Mission House Executive Director Amanda Hilgefort, of Sidney. The Mercy Mission House used to be a church. Neu decided to keep most of the original sanctuary area.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily New

President and Founder of The Mercy Mission House Emily Neu, right, of Sidney, talks to visitors before the ribbon cutting ceremony of The Mercy Mission House on Thursday, July 14. Standing, left to right, are Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, and The Mercy Mission House Executive Director Amanda Hilgefort, of Sidney. The Mercy Mission House used to be a church. Neu decided to keep most of the original sanctuary area.

President and Founder of The Mercy Mission House Emily Neu, of Sidney, shows visitors the commons room where residents watch TV at The Mercy Mission House. Neu gave a tour of the shelter after cutting the ribbon on the facility Executive Director Amanda Hilgefort on Thursday, July 14.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_3269.jpgPresident and Founder of The Mercy Mission House Emily Neu, of Sidney, shows visitors the commons room where residents watch TV at The Mercy Mission House. Neu gave a tour of the shelter after cutting the ribbon on the facility Executive Director Amanda Hilgefort on Thursday, July 14. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily New

The ribbon is cut on The Mercy Mission House.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_3231.jpgThe ribbon is cut on The Mercy Mission House.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily New

The children’s playroom at The Mercy Mission House.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_3281.jpgThe children’s playroom at The Mercy Mission House.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily New

The overflow mens room at The Mercy Mission House.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_3289.jpgThe overflow mens room at The Mercy Mission House.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily New

President and Founder of The Mercy Mission House Emily Neu, right, of Sidney, talks to visitors before the ribbon cutting ceremony of The Mercy Mission House on Thursday, July 14. Standing, left to right, are Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, and The Mercy Mission House Executive Director Amanda Hilgefort, of Sidney. The Mercy Mission House used to be a church. Neu decided to keep most of the original sanctuary area.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN071522MercyRibbon.jpgPresident and Founder of The Mercy Mission House Emily Neu, right, of Sidney, talks to visitors before the ribbon cutting ceremony of The Mercy Mission House on Thursday, July 14. Standing, left to right, are Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, and The Mercy Mission House Executive Director Amanda Hilgefort, of Sidney. The Mercy Mission House used to be a church. Neu decided to keep most of the original sanctuary area. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily New