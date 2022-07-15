Out at first

Stingers player Janelle Zumberger, of New Bremen, waits for the throw from Paul Driscoll, as Landon’s Lawn Center player Tonia Jones, both of Sidney, runs towards first base during a Shelby County Special Olympics softball game. The referee, far left, is Joe Gladura, of Sidney. The game was held at the new softball field located next to the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities on Thursday, July 14. The Shelby County Special Olympics softball season runs through August.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News