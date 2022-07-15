Council moves forward with plans

NEW KNOXVILLE – Plans to improve a section of German Street continued to move forward with action at the New Knoxville village council meeting Wednesday, July 13. It also was announced the new village splash pad will have a ribbon cutting in July.

The council approved an ordinance to increase appropriations in the streets, highway, curbs and sidewalk account from $25,000 to $78,000 to pay for a $71,645 contract to improve German Street between Mill Street and the bridge. Village administrator Larry Kellermeyer said the project will rebuild the street pavement, plus replace any plastic water lines and damaged curbs. The project is expected to begin in late August.

Council member Carolyn Bock told council a 10 a.m. July 23 ribbon-cutting will be held at the village’s new splash pad. She said beside a few speakers, the event will include hot dogs and ice cream. She pointed out the use of fresh water at the splash pad was healthier rather than recycled water which is stored in a tank and treated with chemicals.

In a related matter, Kellermeyer told council his department would pay $850 in the fall to have an updated controller installed, allowing the village rather than the contractor to control the times the water supply is turned on or off.

Council also approved a first reading of a wage ordinance to update the utilities clerk position to an administrative assistant position. This new position would raise the clerk’s hourly wage from $14.63 to $15.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

