Sax B & MWB to perform at Hayner

TROY — Sax B, alternatively known as Brandon Monford, will entertain audiences as part of the Troy-Hayner’s Lucky Lemonade concert series at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

Monford is a gifted saxophonist from Toledo. For the concert, he will be bringing guitar, keys and drums featuring Mickey, Will and Mya. Their smooth jazz sound is a mixture of chemistry and the great musicians that have influenced them such as Gerald Albright, Kenny G and Kirk Whalum. Sax B has a mission to spread love to the world via saxophone.

The concert will be held in the stone courtyard behind the Hayner. Lucky Lemonade Concerts are free and require no reservations. The final concert of the 2022 Lucky Lemonade season will be a return engagement for the acoustic string trio, Wingwalkers on Tuesday, July 26.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of Hayner Events, please call 937-339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.