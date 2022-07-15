On the agendas

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

BELLEFONTAINE — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will have their regular quarterly meeting on Monday, July 18, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Logan County Friendly Senior Center, 934 S. Main St., Bellefontaine.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, July 18, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, a contract with Securly for a software package that includes c0ntent filter, classroom Chromebook management and student safety monitoring; the purchase of two school buses; a contract with The Math Learning Center for Bridges in Mathematics; instructional aide services with the Midwest Regional Education Service Center; accept the resignations of Shaun Dunlap, Brooke Stannard, Tim Cundiff, Michele Fox and John Young; the termination of employment of Lisa Honaker; contract renewal for Laura Allen; and one-year contracts for new employees, Melodie Myers, Mark Hilbun, Kaylee Niekamp, Natalie Townsend, Leah Lewis, Grace Wagner, Michael Roby and Kim Hale.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The commission will consider the city of Sidney’s proposal for the dedication of right-of-way for an extension of Echo Drive from the current terminus, east to an intersection with Folkerth Avenue.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, July 18, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school’s large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the treasurer, superintendent, board members and school district members; and approve personnel recommendations.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include accepting a donation, adopting nutrition standards, enter into an agreement for fire alarm improvements in the older portions of the building, reports from the treasurer, maintenance, bus and custodial, elementary and high school principals, accept resignations, approving hiring of staff and supplemental or pupil activity contracts.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney

SIDNEY — A meeting of the Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney, Ohio is scheduled for Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting will take place in the City of Sidney Council Chamber, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, Ohio.

The focus of this meeting will involve recommended amendments to the CIC Code of Regulations and IRS designation to better accommodate the city’s ongoing housing revitalization effort. Consultants from Downing will be presenting potential changes needed to further engage in this area.

Municipal Airport Advisory Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Municipal Airport Advisory Board will meet Thursday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the airport terminal, 14833 Sidney-Plattsville Road.