125 Years

July 16, 1897

Members of Co. L. Third Regiment, O.N.G., left at 6:43 this morning on the H. and D. Railroad for Cincinnati for their annual encampment. They go into camp at the Lagoon, below Cincinnati near Ludlow, Ky., and will remain in camp six days. The company was in charge of Capt. Wm. T. Amos, with Henry Theurer, first lieutenant and Emerson V. Moore, second lieutenant.

—————-

In the 20-mile bicycle road race at Piqua yesterday, O.W. Nieswonger, of Oran, won first prize; Roy Redinbo took fourth place and H.C. Jones came in eighth. The course was from Piqua to Lockington and return and had to be covered twice.

100 Years

July 16, 1922

The big Chautauqua tent will be open to the general public for a community service Sunday evening. The meeting will be under the direction of the churches of Sidney. The first part of the program will consist of a sacred concert by the Sidney Municipal Band, directed by Prof. Worell, with Miss Maude Haslup as soloist. Following the concert, Rev. R.E. Beetham, of Van Wert, will discuss “Japan Our Neighbor.” Dr. Beetham recently visited Japan.

—————

Considerable damage was reported from a number of farms in the Kettlersville, McCartyville and Fort Loramie areas as a result of the heavy storm yesterday afternoon. Several farmers reported losing as much as 10 acres of wheat, and Henry Blanke stated that several acres of corn are probably entirely destroyed.

75 Years

July 16, 1947

Mrs. Martha Gillmore, international representative of Nu Phi Mu sorority, Kansas City, has arrived in Sidney to complete details for a new chapter of the sorority. The group is a junior affiliate of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, of which the Beta Delta chapter is active here.

—————

Plans are nearing completion for the 27th annual homecoming at Hardin, scheduled for July 24. Festivities will be held in the park and in event of rain will be moved to the school. Emerson Pellman is president of the homecoming group, with Mrs. Herman Pellman, secretary, and Mrs. Glenn Knouff, treasurer.

50 Years

July 16, 1972

Ray Conrad, newly-appointed minister of the Hardin-New Hope United Methodist Churches has taken over the two-church charge following his graduation from West Virginia Wesleyan College, Buchkannon, W.V., May 14.

Mr. Conrad will begin work on his theological degree at United Theological Seminary, Dayton, this fall.

—————

NEW BREMEN – A total of seven gunners went for 25 straight in the weekly turn of the Summer Trapshoot League at the New Bremen Rod and Gun Club the other evening. Dale Henning, Dick Packer, Ron Gilberg, Dr. Rubel, Paul Wint, Jerry Ailes and Fred Fletcher all scored 25 in a row, as Slagle Plumbing of Sidney held onto first place in the standings with a 334 total.

25 Years

July 16, 1997

Four young ladies from Shelby County will be attending Girls State this next week. About 1,000 participants form across the state will gather at Bowling Green State University. Jody Weigandt from Lehman, Sarah Alexander from Sidney, Denise Barhorst of Anna and Marcia Roggenkamp from Botkins learned the various duties of the public officials they will represent. There are 24 cities, six counties and two political parties.

—————

The three judge panel handed down the sentence in the Sylvester Frilling murder case. Brian Kearns will serve at least fifty years in prison and will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars. Judith Maack, the daughter of Mr. Frilling, testified about the horror and grief the family went through, she asked the judges for the maximum penalty.



These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

