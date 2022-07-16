Barhorst seeks state representative seat

Editor’s note: Each Republican candidate for 85th District state representative was invited by the Sidney Daily News and the Urbana Daily Citizen to participate in a survey. The candidates are Tim Barhorst, Rochiel Foulk and Lilli Vitale. The surveys are being published in a series of articles in the alphabetical order of last name. No Democrats filed for the Primary election, which will be held on Aug. 2.

_________

Name: Tim Barhorst

Biography: Tim Barhorst, of Fort Loramie, is the founder and president of Business Partners Inc., which serves Ohio and the Midwest as a comprehensive employee benefits and financial planning group. He is a licensed Ohio Life and Health agent and Series 6 securities registered representative for almost three decades.

He has served as the Ohio Association of Health Underwriters Legislative Chairman and National Association of Health Underwriters Midwest Region Media Relations Chairman.

Proud to invest in his community, Tim owns and operates Behm’s Restaurant.

He and his son, Alex, are members of the St. Michael’s Church in Fort Loramie.

Question 1.) Should Ohio spend more to arm and train teachers and school staff to secure its public schools from random gun violence?

The State of Ohio should not mandate schools, but rather restore local control to empower those who know what’s best for their area. The students, parents, teachers, administrators, and school board know what needs addressed and how to solve those problems best. Law enforcement, state representatives, and other elected officials should support them to keep our schools safe.

Question 2.) What should Ohio do to attract and retain more working-age adults to the state with crucial skills (electricians, mechanics, plumbers, etc.)?

Ohio needs to continue supporting and funding education and training to bolster the trades. We have great vocation and higher education institutions in our region that are established and ready to assist. If we train young workers local, there is a greater chance they will stay local.

Question 3.) Do you think the taxation rates in Ohio are in line with similar states for middle class, working families? If not, how would you fix this?

My goal is to eliminate the state income tax in Ohio. Right now, our middle and working class families are faced with too many burdensome taxes. Government needs to get out of the way, so families can keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.

Question 4.) Where do renewables (nuclear, solar, wind, etc.) fit into the future of Ohio’s energy supply?

We need an all-of-the-above energy policy. Ohio’s power grid must be diverse so we are never dependent on one source of energy. I am against subsidizing energy sources as all energy needs to stand on its own, government should not choose winners and losers in the private sector.

Question 5.) With the decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade this summer, what are your feelings? What should the state of Ohio do to ensure a woman’s right of choice?

I am the only candidate in this race who has earned the endorsement of Ohio Right to Life. I am Pro-Life, Pro-Adoption, Pro-Children, and Pro-Mother. In Columbus, I will support policies with effective and meaningful ways to support young mothers, and families, who choose life.

Question 6.) The skyrocketing price of fuel is affecting both the worker and the person wanting to go on vacation. Should the state of Ohio put a pause on gas taxes until the prices go down?

The skyrocketing price of fuel is a Joe Biden issue. His liberal policies have waged an attack on hardworking, middle and working class Ohioans. Pausing Ohio’s gas tax only hurts our roads and bridges, it does not solve this issue. We must elect Republicans up and down the ticket, who believe in a diverse energy portfolio.

Question 7.) School districts are facing a shortage of teachers, bus drivers and other staff members to help educate Ohio’s children. What do you think should be done to get more employees for the districts?

The labor market is an issue and crisis for all employers, including school systems. The government created this issue by incentivising unemployment. It’s time to make having a job the standard again. It’s simple: people need to work, and government assistance is not the answer.