Jason Buehler of the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fire Department attends the grill Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic.

Landon Frilling, 9, of Botkins, takes aim at the prize 2 liter bottle Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Landon is the son of Matt and Brook Frilling.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_AIS_7242a.jpg Landon Frilling, 9, of Botkins, takes aim at the prize 2 liter bottle Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Landon is the son of Matt and Brook Frilling. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Kerrie Buehler, of McCartyville, spins the cake wheel Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_AIS_7256a.jpg Kerrie Buehler, of McCartyville, spins the cake wheel Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Jordan Cain, 9, of Anna, picks out a prize for the fish pond Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Jordan is the daughter of Jim and Stephanie Cain.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_AIS_7285a.jpg Jordan Cain, 9, of Anna, picks out a prize for the fish pond Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Jordan is the daughter of Jim and Stephanie Cain. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Emily Seger looks to her mother for approval as she picks out a prize Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_AIS_7306a.jpg Emily Seger looks to her mother for approval as she picks out a prize Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Bane Klopfenstein, 8, of Botkins, enjoys the feeling of the corn kernals in play area Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Bane is the son of Jason and Bethany Klopfenstein.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN071922KettlersvillePicnic.jpg Bane Klopfenstein, 8, of Botkins, enjoys the feeling of the corn kernals in play area Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Bane is the son of Jason and Bethany Klopfenstein. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Layla Van, 8, of Anna, gets the first pitch of the night at the dunking booth Saturday, July 16 at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Layla is the daughter of Audrey and Terry Van.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_AIS_7321a.jpg Layla Van, 8, of Anna, gets the first pitch of the night at the dunking booth Saturday, July 16 at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Layla is the daughter of Audrey and Terry Van. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Evelyn Berning, 9, of Anna, tries her luck climbing for cash. She is the daughter of Maria and Alex Berning.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_AIS_7362a.jpg Evelyn Berning, 9, of Anna, tries her luck climbing for cash. She is the daughter of Maria and Alex Berning. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Curt Poeppelman and Jesse Egbert take the chicken out of the fryer for the well anticipated chicken dinners Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_AIS_7280a.jpg Curt Poeppelman and Jesse Egbert take the chicken out of the fryer for the well anticipated chicken dinners Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Zeke Inman, of Sidney, pulls in a prize from the fish pond Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Zeke is the son on Kelly and Rick Inman.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_AIS_7233a.jpg Zeke Inman, of Sidney, pulls in a prize from the fish pond Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic. Zeke is the son on Kelly and Rick Inman. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Jason Buehler of the Kettlersville-Van Buren Twp. Fire Department attends the grill Saturday, July 16 afternoon at the Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic.