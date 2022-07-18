C.O.R.E. celebrates 100 years

People attend the Council of Religious Education’s 100th anniversary celebration on the courtsquare on Saturday, July 16.
Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Rebekah Miller and her son Evertt Miller, 2, both of Sidney, dunk the ball at the Council of Religious Education’s 100th anniversary celebration on the courtsquare on Saturday, July 16.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Seth Middleton, of Sidney, throwing the ball to dunk Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye at the Council of Religious Education’s 100th anniversary celebration on the courtsquare on Saturday, July 16.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Daryus de Marcus, 4, of Sidney, grabs the hoop after dunking his ball at the Council of Religious Education’s 100th anniversary celebration on the courtsquare on Saturday, July 16. Daryus is the son of Kenny De Marcus and Marissa De Lafuente
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Tieca Franklin throwing the ball to dunk her husband, Arthur Franklin, both of Sidney. They are the pastors of Upper Room Christian Center. The dunk tank was at the Council of Religious Education’s 100th anniversary celebration on the courtsquare on Saturday, July 16.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
