Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug abuse and possession, the misuse of a credit card, and rape, among other charges, on Thursday, July 14.

Dekodda T. Goings, 29, of St. Paris, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a jar to store it in.

Sierra A. M. Cook, 27, of Sidney, was indicted on one charge of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and two charges of endangering children, first-degree misdemeanors, by allowing an adult male to traffic in drugs out of her residence, creating a risk to the health or safety of her two children.

Cameron M. Wilkins, 28, of Sidney, was indicted on two charges of possession of drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for having fentanyl, buprenorphine and methamphetamine and a bindle and container to store them in.

Aaron M. Wilburn, 32, of Sidney, was indicted on misusing a credit card, a fifth-degree felony, for using a U.S. Bank debit card belonging to a disabled adult, knowing the debit card was being used without consent.

Brittney N. Zerkle, 31, of Sidney, was indicted on two charges of misusing a credit card, both fifth-degree felonies, for using a U.S. Bank debit card belonging to a disabled adult, knowing the debit card was being used without consent.

Frank D. Green, 62, of Sidney, was indicted on one charge of rape, a first-degree felony, and two charges of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, for engaging in sexual conduct with a female child and touching a female child’s body with the purpose of sexually arousing himself or the child.

Ashley R. Schneider, 32, of Elida, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony, for having methamphetamine and a container and pipe to store it in, placing drugs in a body cavity to conceal and impair its availability as evidence, and conveying methamphetamine into the Shelby County Jail.

Monique D. De La Rosa, 35, of Sidney, was indicted on the illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth-degree felony, for selling $625.84 worth of SNAP food assistance benefits to another.

Cynthia A. Furbush, 53, at large, was indicted on domestic violence, a third-degree felony, for choking an adult female household member. Furbush was previously convicted of domestic violence twice and assault on a family member once in Shelby County.

Jacob A. Whitmore, 22, who is in the Brown County Jail, was indicted on complicity to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, for helping his father before and after his court appearance to appear as though he was ill and disabled in an attempt to receive a lesser sentence from the court.

Ryan D. Steward, 35, of Tiffin, was indicted on tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having fentanyl and a bindle to store it in and hiding it on himself to impair its availability as evidence.

Michael R. Brulez, 34, at large, was indicted on failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, for failing to report to a felony probation violation revocation hearing for a case in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Jheramy M. Andress, 35, at large, was indicted on failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, for failing to report to a status conference for a case in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Seth W. Fuerst, 20, at large, was indicted on failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, for failing to report to a bond hearing for a case in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Amber P. Yeager, 36, at large, was indicted on failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, for failing to report to a status conference for a case in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

By Charlotte Caldwell

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

