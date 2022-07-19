125 Years

July 19, 1897

The Parrott gun was unloaded this morning and placed in the public square. There are also a number of mortar shells which will be used to make a pyramid at the side of the gun. It will be placed on a regular siege-gun carriage which is now being made.

—————

The management of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute is making the usual amount of effort this year to make the fair this fall a success. Those who have taken the active part in having an agricultural society in the county for more than 35 years have never received any compensation for their time.

100 Years

July 19, 1922

Work of repairing the telephones of the Sidney Telephone Company was further hampered by the storm last night. The high- powered current which entered the company’s cables when the Western Ohio Railway’s trolley short-circuited the lines Friday evening burned little holes in the lead casing all through the cables. This did not show up until after the driving rain last night which forced water into the cables at various places. The company said this morning it probably will be another week before all telephones are operating properly.

—————

The large barn on the farm of Harry Millhouse in Orange Township was totally destroyed by fire about 11 o’clock last night. The building is believed to have been struck by lightning. There was no livestock in the barn, but eight acres of wheat placed in the building a few days ago was lost along with some farm equipment.

—————

Three Sidney students are among the approximately 500 freshmen already enrolled at Ohio Wesleyan University at Delaware for entrance in September. They are James Lytle, Robert Miller, and Hugh Robinson.

75 Years

July 19, 1947

An $8,000 appropriation to pay for state examination of Shelby County and a boost of $5,500 in funds for the election board represent the major increases in the 1948 budget approved this week by the county commissioners. The board, composed of C.K. Pruden, Fred Middleton, and S.A. Griffis noted that no funds were set up for a county examination this year and the increase in election funds are necessary to cover the general election of 1948.

—————

An historic pageant is to be the contribution of the Shelby County Saddle Club to the night program at the Shelby County Fair it was announced today. Preparations for the event will begin on Sunday of this week with the first rehearsal at the fairgrounds at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

50 Years

July 19, 1972

Utility companies, city, county and township clean-up crews were hard at it this morning, picking up after a fierce windstorm that swept through the southern section of Shelby County Saturday afternoon.

The force of the storm sent tree limbs, power and telephone lines in its path sailing helter-skelter.

—————

The Dayton Power and Light Co. is currently undertaking a $978,000 construction project that, when completed, will increase the reliability and capacity of electrical service to the City of Sidney and to the entire northern part of the DP&L service area.

25 Years

July 19, 1997

Eight boys from scout troop 355 in Ft. Loramie had the adventure of a lifetime recently. They traveled to New Mexico to the Philmont ranch for a two week stay. The scouts were Doug Schulze, Chad Sprague, Rusty and Dan Shuffelton, Jesse Seger, Nick Voisard and Mike Eilerman. The adults going with the boys were Dave Shuffelton, Allen Sprague and Jeff Schulze. The group had been planning the adventure for about a year. Philmont is a 137,000 acre ranch.

—————

An artist with local ties is making a name for himself. He is Matt Davidson. Matt is the son of Ned and Sherry Davidson of Thompson-Schiff Road. The young man is a sculptor who will be entering three of his pieces of art in the local Arts & Industry Festival.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_Logo-for-SDN-12.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org