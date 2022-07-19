Focusing on photography

Katelyn Middleton, left, 10, has her photo collection of cereal judged by Devon Brautigam, both of Sidney, during prefair judging on Tuesday, July 19. Middleton also had a black and white photo of leaves and a color photo of flowers judged. Katelyn is the daughter of Alan and Susan Middleton.

Katelyn Middleton, left, 10, has her photo collection of cereal judged by Devon Brautigam, both of Sidney, during prefair judging on Tuesday, July 19. Middleton also had a black and white photo of leaves and a color photo of flowers judged. Katelyn is the daughter of Alan and Susan Middleton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN072022PhotoPreFair.jpg Katelyn Middleton, left, 10, has her photo collection of cereal judged by Devon Brautigam, both of Sidney, during prefair judging on Tuesday, July 19. Middleton also had a black and white photo of leaves and a color photo of flowers judged. Katelyn is the daughter of Alan and Susan Middleton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News