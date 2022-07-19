Shelby Co. Junior Fair to showcase roughly 1,100 participants’ projects

SIDNEY — Over a thousand participants will take to the Shelby County Fairgrounds this July to showcase their projects.

4-H Youth Educator Katie Hughes said that roughly 1,100 people registered to participate in the junior fair this year, which combines FFA, 4-H, Colverbud and Girl Scout participants. While this number is lower from the 2021 Junior Fair, Hughes highlighted that their Cloverbud program is growing, which means promising things for the 4-H program in the future.

“Our Cloverbud member total is, to our knowledge, one of the highest we have ever had, which has us excited for the future of the 4-H program,” Hughes said.

Additionally, fair attendees and participants can expect to find the Junior Fair Board Headquarters at a new location this year. All business done by the Junior Fair Board will be conducted out of the Lochard Building.

“We are excited because this new, central location allows the Junior Fair Board to meet the needs of all areas of the fair effectively,” Hughes said.

Preparing for this years’ junior fair has required hard work and dedication from everyone involved in the program. From 4-H members and their families, to advisors, to the Junior Fair Board and the Extension Office, Hughes said that countless hours are poured into preparing for the fair.

“Each of the groups listed above plays a vital role in the success of the junior fair and the 4-H program in general. All parties’ hard work and dedication are evident when walking through the barns, checking out the exhibits, or even talking with a 4-Her,” Hughes said.

Something returning to the junior fair this year is the integration of FairEntry into the junior fair. According to Hughes, the program allows the Junior Fair Board to get all necessary information out to participants and families, from check-in to getting show results, and to do so in the most efficient way possible.

Hughes added that the junior fair has been made possible with support from their 2022 sponsors, and encourages the community to come out to the Shelby County Junior Fair beginning Sunday, July 24 to see what the 4-H members have been working on all year.

“I especially encourage those individuals that may be interested in joining 4-H to come out and get a glimpse of what membership within the program entails,” Hughes said. “Here’s to a successful 2022 Shelby County Fair!”

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

