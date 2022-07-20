125 Years

July 20, 1897

Members of city council met as a committee of the whole last night to discuss the matter of reorganizing the fire department in line with the amendments presented at the last meeting of council. Following a thorough discussion, W.J. Kinstle and J.F. Hickey were named a committee to draft a new ordinance reorganizing the department.

—————

The alumni association of the Holy Angels Catholic School was entertained at the home of Miss Emma Chism on Fair Avenue last evening. It was a social meeting of the association and the evening was spent in dancing and playing progressive pedro.

100 Years

July 20, 1922

J.E. Russell, a leading member of the Shelby County Bar, former state senator and congressman, and at present federal prohibition enforcement officer, and L.E. Souders, a junior member of the Shelby County Bar Association, have formed a partnership for the practice of law. Souders is a graduate of Ohio Northern University. The firm will have its offices in the Woodward Building.

—————

The barn belonging to John Agenbroad of Lockington was destroyed by fire last evening, apparently after being struck by lightning. A horse in the barn was lost but three cows, although stunned by the bolt, were gotten out. The heavy rain that accompanied the storm helped prevent the spread of the flames.

75 Years

July 20, 1947

Supt. Fred B. Louys announced today the appointment of Donald E. Snyder, of Richmond, Ind., as faculty manager of athletics, varsity track coach, junior high football and basketball coach for the coming year. He will also serve as physical education instructor at Sidney High School. Employment of Snyder completes the Yellow Jacket athletic staff. He will serve with Harold Brown, athletic director and head football and assistant basketball coach, and Harold McDermott, head basketball and assistant football coach.

—————

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Jenkins, who have operated the Jenkins Market on Linden Avenue for the past four years, have sold the business to Mr. and Mrs. Claude Litton. The latter will take possession on Monday morning.

50 Years

July 20, 1972

Shelby County Commissioners adopted today a $3,048,017 working budget for calendar year 1973 – marking the first time in history a county budget has surpassed the $3 million mark.

—————

NEW YORK – Catcher Johnny Bench of the Cincinnati Reds, who is replaying his MVP 1970 season after a disappointing 1971 performance, was the highest vote-getter from fans who selected the National League All-Star team which meets the American Leaguers, July 25, in Atlanta, GA.

Bench, who leads the NL in homers and runs batted in received 1,229,677 votes to beat out Manny Sanguillen of the world champion Pittsburgh Pirates for the starting catching berth.

25 Years

July 20, 1997

With the Sidney American Legion beginning the season with a record of 1-5, few expected much from the squad. The team then won 27 of the next 32 games to put themselves in contention for the state tournament. Post 217 won the regular season title. Mike Turner started and earned the win.

—————

A Sidney firm is making ‘history’ in Miami County. Sidney Pattern Works, Inc., has been hired to take part in the restoration of the 110 year old Miami County Court House. According to Dan Doll, the president of Sidney Pattern, they will be making molds for some of the decorative trim and other items in the court house. Most of the items are pieces of the great dome in the building. Doll finds the work “interesting and challenging.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_Logo-for-SDN-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org