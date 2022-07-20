Sidney Civic Band to perform finale concert Friday

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform their final summer concert this Friday on the court square, July 22 at 7 p.m.

“Looking back at 15 years as conductor of the Sidney Civic Band, I can say that tonight’s concert features music selections that have been appreciated by our audiences throughout those years,” Director Phil Chilcote said. “Just as I have grown musically, so has the band. Talented, local musicians have graced our stage and given their best and we truly appreciate their skills.

“We owe our audience, a great debt if gratitude. We are your band. We thank you for your attendance at concerts, and your financial support for your SCB program. I want to thank the members of our board who work so well together as a team and provide all the support we need to accomplish our mission of bringing quality music to you as well as possible.

“And last, I want to thank all the musicians who make the music. Without the thousands of hours of collective experience they bring, the concerts would not be nearly as enjoyable.”

Concert selections will include “Victory at Sea”, “Irish Tune from County Derry”, “Highlights from the Music Man”, “Bugler’s Holiday”, “Elsa’s Procession” and “The Sinfonians” to name a few. Student intern awards will be given.

The concert is free. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair to the square; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. A Spot Pie will be given away to the winner of our random drawing trivia question. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Connection Point Church of God – please see the band’s Facebook page for notifications at Facebook.com/SidneyCivicBand.