Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

• Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders’ Club, geared for BNC members in 5th through 12th grade, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Brukner’s River’s Edge property. For more information please contact Brian at [email protected]

• Shelby County Collectibles will be hosting a card show July 23 and 24 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. The hours for Saturday, July 23 are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours for Sunday, July 24 are noon to 6 p.m.

• Women’s Walk for Wellness will be held at North Shore Park in Celina beginning at 8:05 a.m. Registration is $10 and registration forms are available at www.grandlakehealth.org/communityoutreach.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

• Sno Shack, located near Taco Bell on Main Street in Troy, will donate 20% of all sales between noon and 10 p.m. to Brukner Nature Center’s Wildlife Ambassadors.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a river float opportunity for kids entering grades 6 through from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Maximum of eight kids are accepted for the day. Cost is $30 per child for BNC Members and $40 per child for nonmembers. Lunch is provided. Please email [email protected] or call Monday through Friday at 937-698-6493 to pre-register for any summer programs. Wait for an email to confirm pre-registration and follow payment details that will be provided.

• A Parkinsons Exercise Group Class will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-South, Minster.

• Grand Lake St. Marys will hold a breastfeeding education class from 6 to 8 p.m. at the medical office building. To register, contact the birthing center at 419-394-3335 ext. 2419.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

• Grand Lake St. Marys will hold a Lamaze class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the medical office building. To register, contact the birthing center at 419-394-3335 ext. 2419.