Free farm pesticide disposal

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring collection events for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides.

Every year farm pesticides for may reasons need to be discarded. They either loose their efficacy, become unlabeled by the EPA, they get left behind or the applicator retires. As good stewards, we want to properly dispose of unwanted chemical and this is one great way to do that, said an Ohio Department of Agriculture press release.

This year, the collections are happening in Erie, Greene and Van Wert counties on the following days and locations:

• Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Van Wert County Fairgrounds (Gate #3), 1055 S Washington St, Van Wert OH 45891

• Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Erie County, 11001 State Route 250, Milan, OH 44846

• Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Rd, Xenia OH 45385

The pesticide collection and disposal services are free of charge, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents, and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.

The pesticide collections are sponsored by ODA in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. To pre-register, or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6987.