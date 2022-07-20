Meeting a snake

Herpetologist Levi Dawson, of Houston, holds up a rat snake for a group of kids to see during a reptile presentation at the Anna Community Branch Library on Tuesday, July 19. Dawson also brought an American toad, a salamander, and a painted turtle. Children got to also pet the snake.
