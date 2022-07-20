Newport Sportsmen Club winners

Team Kimball Midwest won 1st place in 16 yard and 1st place handicap at the Newport Sportsman Club Competition on Tuesday, July 19. Standing left to right are, Mark Baker, Dan Tilton, Shawn Stephenson, and Jerry Russell. Not present for the photo is Mike Pitcock.

Jeremy Kettering displays his trophy for High Overall Shooter at the Newport Sportsmen Club Competition on Tuesday, July 19. Kettering is joined by his daughters Morgan Kettering,7, left and Brooke Kettering, 9.

Jeremy Kettering displays his trophy for High Overall Shooter at the Newport Sportsmen Club Competition on Tuesday, July 19. Kettering is joined by his daughters Morgan Kettering,7, left and Brooke Kettering, 9.

