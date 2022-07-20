ZBA OKs variance request

SIDNEY — The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance request to increase the maximum number of residential units allowed per acre during its Monday meeting.

The board OK’d the request of Eric Prall, on behalf of Fairway 57 Holdings LLC, for a variance to increase the maximum number of residential units allowed per acre from 12 to 22, at the parcels located at the north east corner of Fourth Avenue and Countryside Lane in the proposed R-3, residential multi-family zone.

Fairway 57 Holdings LLC is proposing to build a total of 36 units on the 1.654 acre site, said Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth. The units would be divided amongst nine two-story buildings containing four units each.

In analyzing these findings, she said city staff believes the benefit of additional needed housing that the property could generate would be limited under the current regulations. Further, the maximum number of residential units allowed per acre in the R-3, residential multi-family zone is set to be increased through a future amendment process. This will allow for future multi-family projects to have larger densities than currently allowed. City staff also believes that the granting of the requested variance would not have a detrimental effect to property in and around the surrounding neighborhood, Dulworth said.

Board member Tom Ehler was absent Monday, and was excused by the board. It was announced that he has resigned from the board.