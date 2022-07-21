Landings of Sidney among Best Senior Living 2022 ratings

SIDNEY — Landings of Sidney announced that it is named to the inaugural edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Senior Living ratings for 2022 in the category of Best Assisted Living.

“We are extremely proud of this recognition by U.S. News & World Report,” Tim Marzec, Meridian Senior Living senior vice president of Operations, said. “This recognition reflects the efforts of our amazing staff who work diligently in providing excellent care, attention to detail, and unparalleled customer service to our residents and families.”

For more than 30 years, U.S. News has been the global authority in unbiased healthcare quality rankings, guiding families to the best healthcare decisions at every stage of life. U.S. News and its survey provider collected data on more than 3,000 communities throughout the continental U.S. and Hawaii, representing more than 80 senior living operators. From that data set, U.S. News analysts identified 1,272 communities that excel in independent living, assisted living and memory care. U.S. News evaluated resident and family surveys from over 3,000 senior living communities.

Surveys were administered between March 2021 and February 2022 and included ratings of staff, activities, food quality, and other areas of senior living and senior care that matter most. Communities with survey participation among residents and their families were included in the U.S. News evaluation.

Located at 1150 W. Russell Road, Landings of Sidney provides assisted living and memory care services. For more information about Landings of Sidney, contact 927-498-1818 or visit their Facebook page.

About Meridian Senior Living

Meridian Senior Living, a privately held company based in Bethesda, Maryland, owns and operates seniors housing communities across the country and provides operational consulting to 24 communities in China. With approximately 50 communities in 17 states and more in development, Meridian is one of the largest seniors housing operators in the U.S. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality care, exceptional lifestyle programming and a distinctive dining experience for its residents. For more information on Meridian Senior Living, visit meridiansenior.com.