Caring for cavies

Starting Farmers member Maison Epley, right, 12, presents his 4-H project on Cavies, commonly known as guinea pigs, to judge Deb Prater, both of Sidney, during prefair judging on Thursday, July 21. Epley is the son of Timothy and Rosalynda Epley.

Starting Farmers member Maison Epley, right, 12, presents his 4-H project on Cavies, commonly known as guinea pigs, to judge Deb Prater, both of Sidney, during Shelby County prefair judging on Thursday, July 21. Epley is the son of Timothy and Rosalynda Epley. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN072222CaviProject.jpg Starting Farmers member Maison Epley, right, 12, presents his 4-H project on Cavies, commonly known as guinea pigs, to judge Deb Prater, both of Sidney, during Shelby County prefair judging on Thursday, July 21. Epley is the son of Timothy and Rosalynda Epley. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News