New attractions abound at Shelby County Fair

SIDNEY – Carnival rides, events, and vendors make up the list of new attractions at the Shelby County Fair this year.

Michael’s Amusements will be supplying rides again, and this time they will bring a Ferris wheel, which has been seen at the fair in the past, but not for a while.

The All-American Petting Zoo will be back this year and will feature animals like ponies, zebras, a camel, a pig, goats, chickens and birds. The event is sponsored by the city of Sidney and Tractor Supply Co.

Another new event is the BMX Bike Stunt Show which will occur at various times throughout the fair near the Houston food booth. Also, on July 24 at 7 p.m., the World Championship IPRA Rodeo will be held in the grandstand. This event will include stick horse races for children aged 5 and under and 6 to 9 with prizes for each age group.

There will be many new and returning artists to see in the free entertainment tent throughout the fair.

The band Haywired is back for the second year on July 26 at 8 p.m. Haywired has five members – four from Ohio and one from Indiana – and is based out of Wapakoneta. They consider their style to be “country with a kick” as they play a mix of old and new country music.

New artists coming to the fair include classic rock band Limited Time, performing on July 27 at 8 p.m., a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band called Turn It Up, performing on July 28 at 8 p.m., country singer Julia Neville, performing on July 30 at 6 p.m. and former contestant of The Voice, Jimmy Mowery, performing on July 30 at 8 p.m.

New vendors will be plentiful in the food and retail categories. New food vendors include La Granja Mexican food truck, Crossway Farms food truck serving donuts and strawberry drinks, Micki’s Kitchen, The Kettle Colonel serving kettle corn, and Fiske Fries. Retail shops will include CPR Complete Pipe Repair, Native Treasures selling Native American jewelry, Cabela’s, Jazzy Boutique, Lowe’s, and Paparazzi Jewelry.

For the complete 2022 fair schedule, visit shelbycountyfair.com.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.