Contestants vie for Junior Fair king, queen crown

SIDNEY — The annual Junior Fair King and Queen Contest helps kick off the 2022 Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 24. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the free entertainment tent.

King contestants are:

• Spencer Yinger, 18, son of Jake and Breezy Yinger, of Jackson Center. He is a 2022 graduate of Jackson Center High School and Upper Valley Career Center, Piqua. Yinger started his junior fair career in Cloverbuds and has been showing swine since he was old enough with Progress Livestock and switched to Jackson Center FFA in the eighth grade. He was a member of the varsity soccer team for four years and a member of the track and field team for four years. He is a member of the National Honor Society.

• Peter Depinet, 17, is the son of Joel and Desiree Depinet, of Sidney. He will be a senior this fall at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. He is vice president of the Shelby County Livestock 4-H Club and Cloverbuds. He is a member of the Junior Fairboard, where he serves on the horse committee. He was the 2021 Grand Reserve Champion for Single Fryer Market Poultry.

• Joseph Bruns, 17, is the son of Ronald and Margie Bruns, of Anna. He will be a senior this fall at Anna High School.

• Jacob Puthoff, 18, is the son of Jeff and Becky Puthoff. He is a 2022 graduate of Fort Loramie High School and will be attending Ohio State University this fall where he will be majoring in engineering. He was class valedictorian, a member of the National Honor Society, student council Spanish Club, was a class officer, president of the FFA and Junior Fairboard member.

• Colby Jeffries, 17, is the son of Randy and Amy Esser, of Anna. He will be a senior this fall at Anna High School. He has been in 4-H since 2010, first as a member of the Cloverbuds with Houston Livestock and later a member of the McCartyville Producers. He is also a member of the Anna FFA. His fair project is market hogs. He is a member of the Anna High School football team, Anna Student Council, and was a member of the One Acts and the high school musical, “The Little Mermaid.”

• Austin Pleiman, 17, is the son of Matt and Nicole Pleiman, of Fort Loramie. He is a member of 4-H and FFA. He will be a senior this fall at Fort Loramie High School.

The queen contestants are:

• Sable Ruhenkamp, 17, is the daughter of Kim and the late Bryan Ruhenkamp, of Fort Loramie. She will be a senior at Fort Loramie High School this fall. She is a member Shelby County Junior Fairboard Executive Committee. She is a member of the Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club, where she is treasurer. She is a member of the marching band, pep band, yearbook, Spanish and history clubs. She volunteers at Rustic Hope and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

• Madison Victoria Jeffries, 18, is the daughter of Amy and Randy Esser. She is a 2022 graduate of Anna High School and will be attending Bowling Green State University this fall. She has been a member of 4-H since kindergarten. She is a member of the Junior Fairboard, where she is president. She is a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of the Anna FFA class officer, vice president of the student council and captain for the volleyball team. She is also a member of SADD and was HOBY ambassador.

• Leanne York, 18, daughter of Benjamin and Lisa York, of Russia. She is a 2022 graduate of Russia High School and is in 4-H.

• Karli Hiler, 17, is the daughter of Mike and Mindy Hiler. She will be a senior this fall at Sidney Christian Academy School. She is a 13-year member of Scissors to Sheep 4-H Club and the Junior Fairboard. at school she is the president of the student council, captain of the basketball team and member of the volleyball team. She is also a member of the Show choir, musical, teacher assistant, Fellowship of christian Athletes and Praise Team. She was a HOBY ambassador and attended the Buckeye Student Leadership Academy.

• Alexandria Gaerke, 16, is the daughter of Jason and Judie Gaerke, of Russia. She will be junior at Russia Local School this fall. She also attends Edison State through Russia’s college credit program. She is in 4-H.

• Eliza Gariety, 17, is the daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, of Russia. She will be a senior at Russia local schools this fall. She is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club, here she is treasurer. She is also a member of the Junior Fairboard. She is a member of the Russia softball team, basketball team and golf team. She is a member of the academia Team, National Honor Society and Envirothon Team.