Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 10-16

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to 14 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center.

Eight of the 14 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were six dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, five patients were transported to the hospital; two refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel; and there was one call in which EMS were disregarded while enroute. Shelby County deputies assisted Spirit EMS at the scene of a cardiac arrest. Of the patients transported from the Houston district, three were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center and two to Wilson Health.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to six calls. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to four of the six dispatches last week, with Spirit EMS responding to all six calls. None of the patients EMS crews responded to assist were transported to the hospital. Four patients were evaluated by EMS personnel and then refused transport, while in two instances, EMS crews were cancelled after going enroute to the scene.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.