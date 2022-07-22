125 Years

July 22, 1897

A number of local marksmen held a clay pigeon shooting match at Tawawa Lake yesterday afternoon. There was a good attendance at the match. It is the intention of the parties to have a match at the lake every Monday afternoon. They desire the cooperation of all marksmen of Sidney to make the matches a success.

—————-

Charles Neal and Harry Karmire returned last evening from a two-weeks trip to Rushville, Connersville and Shelbyville, Ind., on their tandem. They covered over 600 miles on the trip.

100 Years

July 22, 1922

The local Elks baseball team will immediately begin erection of a grandstand at their new park along the Dixie Highway. The plans which were sent to the State Department of Public Buildings at Columbus have been returned properly approved and workmen will start at once on construction. It is expected the stands will be ready for the game on Aug. 6 with the famous Bradford team.

—————

Twenty-three members of the Piqua Country Club came to Sidney yesterday afternoon and played a tournament match with the members of the Sidney Country Club, having little difficulty in defeating the local golfers by a score of 43 to 17.

75 Years

July 22, 1947

A total of 552 cars where checked in during the state highway patrol safety check held during a four-hour period yesterday afternoon on Route 25. Of this number 89 automobiles had the type of defects that must be corrected within 72 hours, according to Patrolman C.E. Graham. Most common fault turned up involved cars found to be operating without tail lights. Two motorists were cited for failure to have a driver’s license.

—————

Mrs. Daisy Taylor was named president of the Ladies Aid Society of the E.U.B. Church, when members met yesterday at the home of Mrs. Ernest Shaffer. Mrs. Homer Stockstill was elected vice president; Mrs. Robert Frazier, secretary, and Mrs. Bertha Shaffer, treasurer.

50 Years

July 22, 1972

A flying trip to and from Disneyworld at Orlando, Fla., has been won by a Sidney family, Mr. and Mrs. Jacques Mostinger and family, 106 East Ruth Street, in a national contest sponsored by Burger Man.

The prize includes a round-trip Eastern Airlines flight, hotel accommodations, car rental, meals, admissions and tour of Disneyworld.

—————

Mrs. Rita M. Smith, a music teacher in the Sidney City School District, will assume duties as a member of the Children’s Services Board replacing Mrs. Florence Schwartz, Shelby County Commissioners revealed this morning.

—————

Construction of a Rink’s Bargain City store on State Route 47 just west of Sidney is now 30 percent complete, and Columbus developer George Schuliger said Wednesday that the company is shooting for a fall opening date.

Schulinger said negotiations are continuing with a major food chain to construct a 25,000 square foot supermarket adjacent to the Rink’s Bargain City store.

25 Years

July 22, 1997

The “Monster Truck” visited the Shelby County Fair this week. The vehicle belongs to Steve Sisson of Marion. It is almost 11 feet tall and 14 feet wide. It weighs over 13,000 pounds. Any interested fairgoer may ride in it. It is equipped with four-wheeler steering. Sisson plans to ride it over crushed cars.

—————

The Grange building at the Fair Grounds was a busy place this week. Judges Anita Utrecht, Diane Kamin and Sandy Schwartz were impressed by the submittals and the winners. Taking home the main awards were Suzie Baker, Debbie Fahnestock of Anna and Kim Kaylor. Her husband Robin has won in previous years.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

