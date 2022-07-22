Village Green Health Campus to host 127 Yard Sale & Hot Dog Drive Thru event

Greenville — Village Green Health Campus, a Trilogy senior living community in Greenville, will hold the 127 Yard Sale & Hot Dog Drive Thru event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at the Village Green Health Campus parking lot.

Attendees of this free event will enjoy hot meals consisting of hot dogs, chips, cookies, and drinks for $7. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Village Green Health Campus is a member of the Greenville community and offers health and hospitality to seniors in their community. For more information, please contact the campus by calling 937-548-1993.