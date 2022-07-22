Anna Village Council settles four ordinances and one resolution

ANNA – The Anna Village Council made decisions on four ordinances and one resolution at a regular session on July 12.

The council unanimously agreed to postpone an ordinance making revisions to the appendix of the public works section in the village of Anna’s code of ordinances because the fee structure was not updated. The council decided to bring the ordinance repealing medical marijuana dispensaries off the table, and the ordinance failed for lack of motion.

Two ordinances were adopted, including one levying assessments for the 2022 South Street phase two project and declaring an emergency and another making revisions to the human resource personnel policies and procedures manual and declaring an emergency. A resolution authorizing additional appropriations for Anna and declaring an emergency was also adopted.

The council also unanimously approved the hiring of Isaac Egbert, a certified firefighter, to the fire department as the department will be losing a member at the end of the month.

National Night Out will be held on August 2 at the park from 4 to 8 p.m., and Police Chief Darrin Goudy said they are anticipating a large turnout with several activities planned.

As mentioned in old business, stop light sensors will not be looked in to at this point, which is contrary to previous council discussions. The council agreed that three to four traps should be purchased to relocate stray cats around the village, and the police department will be responsible for loaning the traps to residents. The Mayor’s Court will be dissolved, and ordinances will follow to close it and distribute the funds. The council is also looking into getting more residents signed up for electronic billing to try to get a 3 to 5% discount on the utility bill, which would be approximately $9,800 to $16,000 in discounts over a year.

Citizen concerns from Cindy Naseman mostly focused on the park, including gravel around the fountain and dead trees near the entrance, and sidewalks around the village. The village administrator position was also discussed, and Council member Ken Aselage said an administrator will be voted on at the next council meeting.

The next regular session will be held on July 26 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

