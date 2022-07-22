Minster BOE announces new elementary principal

MINSTER — The Minster board of education announced a new elementary principal at a special meeting Wednesday, July 20 at the elementary all purpose room.

Mandy Albers was named to replace Leanne Keller. Keller is taking a position as both a half time data literacy coach and half time library aide at Minster schools.

Albers was awarded a two year contract and is being paid $81,000 annually.

The new principal said she is excited to continue the maintaining the academic standards and excellent standards of the elementary school.

Albers said the biggest reason she took the principal’s job because “I care so much about the kids and the staff.”

Since beginning her career with Minster schools in 2014, she has mostly served as a first grade teacher. Before that she taught at Sidney public schools from 2005 to 2014.

She received her bachelors and master’s degree from the University of Dayton. She graduated from Fort Loramie public schools and now resides in Minster, with her husband Curt Albers and son Cole, 15, and daughter Elise, 12.

In other action, the board set the 2022-2023 salaries of:

• Laura Klosterman, school treasurer, $79,697

• Josh Clune, athletic director and transportation, $87,681

• Alicia Everman, school psychologist, $80,964

• Austin Kaylor, junior-senior principal, $88,152

Additionally, Kaylor had his contract amended to be 260 days with 20 days vacation.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.Reach

