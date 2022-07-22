Woodworking basics

Russia Livestock member Nolan Borchers, 9, of Russia, cuts a piece of wood while competing in the woodworking skillathon during Shelby County prefair judging on Friday, July 22. The skillathon was supervised by Ben Goettemoeller. Nolan is the son of Bruce and Carrie Borchers.

Russia Livestock member Nolan Borchers, 9, of Russia, cuts a piece of wood while competing in the woodworking skillathon during Shelby County prefair judging on Friday, July 22. The skillathon was supervised by Ben Goettemoeller. Nolan is the son of Bruce and Carrie Borchers. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN072322SkillWood.jpg Russia Livestock member Nolan Borchers, 9, of Russia, cuts a piece of wood while competing in the woodworking skillathon during Shelby County prefair judging on Friday, July 22. The skillathon was supervised by Ben Goettemoeller. Nolan is the son of Bruce and Carrie Borchers. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News