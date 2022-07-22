Something for everyone at the Shelby County Fair

SIDNEY — Several days during the week of the Shelby County Fair will have a specially designated day, including for veterans, senior citizens, kids and industrial days.

The 2022 Shelby County Fair is July 24-30, and kicking off on Sunday, July 24, it will be the fair preview day. On this day there will opening ceremonies, a church service the Little Mr. and Miss Shelby County Fair and the Jr. Fair King and Queen contest.

Monday, July 25, is Industrial Day I and Veterans Day at the fair. Veterans and their spouses are admitted to the fair for free on Monday.

When asked what veterans could expect when attending the fair Monday, Chris North, director/CVSO of the Shelby County Veteran Service Commission, said, “Veterans and their family can expect to attend our yearly ceremony that will consist of a guest speaker and singing from the Senior Center Singers. We are also awarding a Civilian of the Year and a Veteran of the Year. Both are given to those who have supported the Veterans of Shelby County. We will be giving away door prizes and there will be a small dinner after the ceremony.”

Industrial Days are on Monday and Wednesday; for use on these days only discount admission/ride wrist bands can be purchased at local industries for $7, versus the regular price of $10.

Senior Citizens Day is Tuesday, July 26.

“The seniors will have a wonderful time at the Free Entertainment tent!” said Rachel Hale, executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County by email. “We will have several agencies in attendance handing out information on the services they provide to seniors.”

“We begin playing Bingo at 10 a.m., The Senior Center Singers will preform at 11 a.m., Awards for Oldest Gentleman & Lady as well as the longest married couple will be handed out at 11:30 a.m.” Hale continued. “Door prizes are being provided by the agencies in attendance and those will be handed at 11:45 am (must be present to win). The morning will be topped off with 500 FREE lunches to the first 500 registered. This event is made possible by: A&E Home Services, Burger King, Catholic Social Services, Durnell – Maier Law, Fair Haven, FISH Thrift Store, Hometown Transportation, Metro. Housing Authority, Momentous Health, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Ohio Living Home Health, Promedica Hospice, Scotts McDonalds, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Pork Producers, Shelby Skilled Nursing, The Landings of Sidney, Versailles Rehabilitation, (and) Wilson Health.”

On Kid’s Day, Thursday, July 28, everyone 16 and under will be admitted free until noon. Special $7 rides bands to be purchased at Michael’s Amusements ticket booths. Rides will open at 1:00 p.m.

Friday is also a special day, as discount admission/ride wrist bands can be purchased for $7 at Best One Tire or Sidney Tire for use only Friday.

The break down of some other basics on each day of the fair is as follows:

• Sunday, July 24 — Fair preview day

— Hardin-Houston High School Band at 1 p.m.

— Little Mister and Miss pageant for 3- to 5-year-olds at 4 p.m.

— Jr. Fair King and Queen pageant at 5 p.m.

• Monday, July 25 — Industrial Day I/Veterans Day

— Veterans program at 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 26 — Senior Citizens Day

— Senior Citizens Day registration begins at 8 a.m.

— Senior agencies booths open from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

— Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County Singers at 11 a.m.

— Door prizes/awards to oldest lady/gentleman, and couple married the longest from 11:30 to noon

— Free lunch for Senior Citizens from noon to 1 p.m.

— Performance by Haywired Band at 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 27 — Industrial Day II

— Performance by Limited Time at 8 p.m.

• Thursday, July 28 — Kid’s Day

— Kid’s Day program at noon

— Performance by Turn it Up band at 8 p.m.

• Friday, July 29 — Best One Tire/Sidney Tire Day at the Fair

— T-102.1 Country Star Play-Offs at 7:30 p.m.

Fair rides will not open until 1 p.m. each day,with the exception of Sunday, which is the only day there will be no rides. Rides on Monday will not open until 4 p.m.

For more information about the 2021 Shelby County Fair, visit https://shelbycountyfair.com/ or the Fair’s Facebook page.