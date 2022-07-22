Shelby County Fair Board approves new interim vice president

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board approved Mitch Brautigam as interim vice president at a meeting on July 20 following the passing of former Vice President Matt Henman.

Brautigam currently serves on the executive fair committee and is involved in multiple other committees, including entertainment, demo derby, midway safety, concessions, and Kids Day.

The Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) advised that the board not go into the fair without electing someone as a temporary vice president.

One of Henman’s major roles was on the speed committee as the Shelby County Fair speed superintendent for the Ohio Colt Racing Association (OCRA), and he was also part of the police and security and concessions committees. The board called upon a former board member, John Deeter, to help with Henman’s previous duties, and Scott Bertsch will take over Henman’s role on the speed committee.

Henman’s term was set to expire at the 2022 reorganization meeting and Brautigam’s term expires in 2024.

The next election for the directors of the Shelby County Agricultural Society will be held on Saturday, July 30 between 1 and 5 p.m. (the last day of the fair), and the board of directors will meet on Nov. 16, 2022, to elect the executive directors. The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.

By Charlotte Caldwell

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

