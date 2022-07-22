Midwest Electric gains three apprentice linemen

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently hired two new employees and promoted one employee.

Paul Pfenning, of St. Marys, was promoted from the position of operations clerk to apprentice lineman. He was hired at the co-op in the summer of 2020. Prior to working at Midwest Electric, he worked for American Manufacturing Solutions in St. Marys. He also served in the U.S. Air Force in a variety of security roles and has certifications from the Southeast Lineman Training Center’s electrical lineworker training program in Georgia. He lives in St. Marys with his wife, Erin.

New Apprentice Lineman Zachary Neuman, of St. Marys, comes to the co-op from the city of Celina’s electrical department. He has also worked for the city of Wapakoneta. Before going into linework, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for five years. He is expecting his first child in late August. In his free time, Neuman enjoys spending time with family and friends.

New Apprentice Lineman Clayton Duncan, of Celina, comes to Midwest Electric from the village of Versailles electric department. He has also worked for Mack Electric in Celina. He recently attended the North American Lineman Training Center in Tennessee. In his free time, Duncan enjoys hunting and fishing.

Midwest Electric is excited to welcome new faces to the team and wishes these employees the best in their new roles.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is a non-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving over 11,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam, and Darke counties. To learn more, visit midwestrec.com.