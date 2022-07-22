On the agendas

Fort Loramie Board of Education

FORT LORAMIE— The Fort Loramie Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 25, at 5 p.m. in the Central Office.

The purpose of the meeting is to approve the certified and classified master agreements.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the Shelby County EMA Building, 800 Fair Road.

Items on the agenda include a request for a zoning amendment at 2480 State Route 705; reviewing recent surveys; consideration of implementing a public records request fee; and the director’s report.

MRESC Governing Board

BELLEFONTAINE — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center’s Governing Board meeting date has been changed to Thursday, July 28. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at 1973 State Route 47 W, Bellefontaine, Ohio.