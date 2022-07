Storms sweeping through the area on the morning of Saturday, July 23 brought down two large branches at Graceland Cemetery blocking a road and crashing down on several tombstones. The storm also cut power to some people in Shelby County.

Storms sweeping through the area on the morning of Saturday, July 23 brought down two large branches at Graceland Cemetery blocking a road and crashing down on several tombstones. The storm also cut power to some people in Shelby County. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN072422StormTrees.jpg Storms sweeping through the area on the morning of Saturday, July 23 brought down two large branches at Graceland Cemetery blocking a road and crashing down on several tombstones. The storm also cut power to some people in Shelby County. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News