Rodeo at the fair

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4545.jpg People watch the World Champion IPRA Rodeo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4550.jpg People watch the World Champion IPRA Rodeo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

The gate is opened during the World Champion IPRA Rodeo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4574.jpg The gate is opened during the World Champion IPRA Rodeo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4575.jpg People watch the World Champion IPRA Rodeo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4541.jpg People watch the World Champion IPRA Rodeo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Amelia Baumer, 5, of Anna, walks away with her cow Cheerio and a trophy after competing in peewee showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Amelia is the daughter of Derik and Jessica Baumer.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4538.jpg Amelia Baumer, 5, of Anna, walks away with her cow Cheerio and a trophy after competing in peewee showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Amelia is the daughter of Derik and Jessica Baumer. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Kids compete in peewee showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4537.jpg Kids compete in peewee showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Grant Topp, 8, of Wapakoneta, shows his calf, Piston, at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Grant is the son of Mary and Eric Topp.