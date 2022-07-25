Rodeo at the fair

People watch the World Champion IPRA Rodeo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24.
The gate is opened during the World Champion IPRA Rodeo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24.
Amelia Baumer, 5, of Anna, walks away with her cow Cheerio and a trophy after competing in peewee showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Amelia is the daughter of Derik and Jessica Baumer.
Kids compete in peewee showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24.
Grant Topp, 8, of Wapakoneta, shows his calf, Piston, at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Grant is the son of Mary and Eric Topp.
