Shelby County Fair opens

Boy Scout Troop 97 members Thomas Sibert, left, 17, and Eli Biddle, 16, both of Sidney, prepare to raise the U.S. flag during the Shelby County Fair opening ceremony on Sunday, July 24. Sibert is the son of Tara and Rob Sibert. Biddle is the son of Cindy and Dave Biddle.

Shelby County Fair Director Eric Garber speaks during the Shelby County Fair opening ceremony on Sunday, July 24.

Joe Braden, of Paris, speaks on behalf of Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber during the Shelby County Fair opening ceremony on Sunday, July 24.

Don Henman, left, of rural Pasco, is inducted into the Shelby County Fair Hall of Fame by Fair Board Member Eugene Schulze during the Shelby County Fair opening ceremony on Sunday, July 24.

Paul Monnier, left, of Houston, is inducted into the Shelby County Fair Hall of Fame by Fair Board Member Eugene Schulze during the Shelby County Fair opening ceremony on Sunday, July 24.

The Hardin-Houston High School Band performs during the Shelby County Fair opening ceremony on Sunday, July 24.