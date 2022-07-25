Fospice info night set

TROY — Have you ever thought of fostering a cat or dog? How about one from a shelter who is older or terminally ill? Laber of Love Pet Rescue is looking to add a few more fospice homes to their family. If that’s you, join Laber of Love on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. for their online (Zoom) Fospice Family Info & Orientation.

Hear from a few of their Fospice homes, learn more about their process, and come with any questions you may have concerning Fospice care.

The mission of Laber of Love Pet Rescue is to provide hospice care to older pets or those with untreatable medical conditions that find themselves without a family; to allow these pets to live out the remainder of their lives with love, dignity, and comfort by providing a safe home and necessary medical care; and to provide education to the public regarding the care of these pets.

For more information and to reserve your spot, email [email protected] and a Zoom link will be sent to you.