Up in smoke

Dear Grandparenting: My granddaughter lives in New York state where marijuana is legal when you turn 21. She tried it and liked it and gets stoned daily when she visits me here on Long Island. I am all too familiar with the symptoms. I had my share of pot and then some, but that was many years ago.

I am somewhat reluctant to preach to her about marijuana. In the first place, it’s perfectly legal. Besides that, my granddaughter knows all about my past history. She’s heard me share war stories about the crazy stuff we did under the influence. It would make me sound like a two-faced hypocrite.

Me and a million other grandparents experimented with marijuana at some point growing up, but I understand the stuff is many times stronger today and that worries me. Any advice? Pearl Bevins, Massapequa, New York

Dear Pearl: Marijuana has long been America’s illegal drug of choice, widely available and popular. And while pot remains illegal under federal law, 19 states have legalized recreational use and 37 states have legalized medical use.

So while it’s not going away, today’s marijuana often bears little resemblance to what grandparents consumed. Back in the 1970s, pot contained about 1% of the mind-altering ingredient THC. Batches now test out at over 20%, with some much stronger.

At those levels, marijuana ceases to be merely recreational and becomes an intoxicant. Who wants to encounter young drivers stoned out of their minds?

The science regarding marijuana’s impact on a youthful developing brain should scare grandchildren straight. What can you do? Educate and perseverate, before kids become habituated. The Internet contains a wealth of material, including information on Narcotics Anonymous. If we knew then what we know now, more grandparents would have sat it out and just said no.

Grand remark of the week

Mitch Reynolds from Three Lakes, Washington changes his cell phone greeting whenever his grandchildren visit, informing callers he’s temporarily out of action:

“Sorry, but Granddaddy Mitch cannot come to the phone right now. The grandchildren just left. Mitch ran out of gas and needs a nap to recover. Call back or leave a message.”

Tom and Dee and Cousin Key

Dee and Tom, married more than 50 years, have eight grandchildren. Together with Key, they welcome questions, suggestions and Grand Remarks of the Week. Send to P.O. Box 27454, Towson, MD, 21285. Call 410-963-4426.

