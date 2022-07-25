Free prostate screening (PSA) testing available through Grand Lake Health System

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System is offering a free PSA lab testing clinic at Grand Lake Health Medical Office Building in September.

The test will consist of the PSA blood draw with no fasting required, along with a complimentary blood pressure check.

Joint Township District Memorial Hospital will be offering: free PSA screenings for men ages 55 to 75 years old on Sept. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 a.m.

Facial covering or masks are required for the screening.

Cancer of the prostate can go undetected for years because there may be no symptoms. The only way to detect prostate cancer in its earliest and most curable stage is by getting a prostate cancer screening which consists of a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test. This test has helped millions of men identify prostate cancer and can help more to become aware of the risks and treatment options. Participants are encouraged to schedule an appointment with their Primary Care Provider to review the results of the PSA blood test to determine if additional testing is recommended.

To schedule an appointment, email Stefanie Lowry at [email protected] or call 419-394-6132.