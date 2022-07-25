Girl Scout results

Girl Scout winners

Brownie level: Riot Shoffner, Best of Class, hedgehog scene using nature items

Junior Level: Katie Schmerge, Best of Class, photography

Katie Schmerge, Reserve Best of Class, scrapbook

Cadette Level: Lily Holobaugh, Best of Class, Black and white abstract painting of a face

Jalynn Barnes, Reserve Best of Class, set of 4 photos

This year, the Girl Scout exhibits are located in the 4-H Booth Building.

Also, the Girl Scouts will be providing the Kid’s Craft on Thursday (Kid’s Day) at 3 p.m. in the Community Foundation Hall.