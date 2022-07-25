Meat pen of rabbits and more

Successful 4-H Club member Jenna Batton, 17, of Sidney, daughter of John and Kristen Batton, won grand champion meat pen of rabbits at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Trail Riders member Maddyn Stewart, 10, of Sidney, daughter of James and Andrea Stewart, won grand champion gaited showmanship and second place easy gaited pleasure at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Trail Riders member Maddyn Stewart, 10, of Sidney, daughter of James and Andrea Stewart, won grand champion gaited showmanship and second place easy gaited pleasure at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fairlawn FFA member Meredith Hageman, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Jason and Gretchen Hageman, won grand champion Junior Jersey at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Fairlawn FFA member Meredith Hageman, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Jason and Gretchen Hageman, won grand champion Junior Jersey at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Successful member Benton Sailor, 10, of Sidney, son of Nathan and Mandy Sailor, won grand champion Junior Dairy Showmanship at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Successful member Benton Sailor, 10, of Sidney, son of Nathan and Mandy Sailor, won grand champion Junior Dairy Showmanship at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Girl Scouts member Riot Shoffner, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Avery and Kylie Shoffner, won best of class nature brownie level with her hedgehog at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Girl Scouts member Riot Shoffner, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Avery and Kylie Shoffner, won best of class nature brownie level with her hedgehog at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

