Fair Veteran Day Program

Executive Director for Shelby County Veteran Service Commission Chris North, left, recognizes Shelby County Historical Society Executive Director Tilda Phlipot as the Civilian of the Year at the 37th annual Veteran Day Program at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

Executive Director for Shelby County Veteran Service Commission Chris North, left, recognizes Bob Shoffner as the Veteran of the Year at the 37th annual Veteran Day Program at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

The Sidney Veterans Association Honor Guard attends the 37th annual Veteran Day Program at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

The Senior Center Singers perform during the 37th annual Veteran Day Program at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

Color guards stand at attention during the 37th annual Veteran Day Program at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.