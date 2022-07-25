Human tractor pull and more

Team Tough Guys from Fairlawn Schools compete in the human tractor pull at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN072722HumanTractorPull.jpg Team Tough Guys from Fairlawn Schools compete in the human tractor pull at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Team B & B Advantages from Fairlawn Schools compete in the human tractor pull at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Their team got 1st place with a time of 22.5.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4601.jpg Team B & B Advantages from Fairlawn Schools compete in the human tractor pull at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Their team got 1st place with a time of 22.5. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Team Winning Girls from Fairlawn Schools compete in the human tractor pull at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4602.jpg Team Winning Girls from Fairlawn Schools compete in the human tractor pull at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Drag racing at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4619.jpg Drag racing at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4625.jpg Drag racing at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_IMG_4620.jpg Drag racing at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Team Power Puff Moms compete in the human tractor pull at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.