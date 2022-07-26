125 Years

July 26, 1897

Council at its session last night also approved an ordinance providing for a reorganization of the fire department, designed to create a more efficient department. It is designed to get it out of politics.

—————

Dr. Edwin LeFevre and Dr. M.F. Hussey have been advised by the Pension Department their services will not be need as examiners after Aug. 4. A Republican Board will be appointed in the meantime.

—————

Members of city council at their meeting last evening deferred until September any action on conveying to the whip company the deed to the property it occupies. The action came after Ira Miller, manager of the United States Whip Co., explained the company’s predicament and decline in business. He said the introduction of the trolley car and bicycle had a serious effect and had resulted in the closing of several of the firm’s factories.

100 Years

July 26, 1922

A second disastrous fire in less than 12 hours completely destroyed the Farmer’s Ten Cent barn on East Poplar Street early this morning. The blaze was discovered about 12:30 a.m. As a result of the rapid spread of the flames, buildings connected with the barn, including the implement building occupied by W.E. Baumgardner to the west, were also involved. Total loss has been estimated between $50,000 and $60,000. Some 15 automobiles stored in the building were heavily damaged or a total loss and nine horses were destroyed by the flames. Cause of the fire remains a mystery.

—————

Eight southbound and seven northbound cars over the Western Ohio Railway will be taken out of service beginning tomorrow. Officials of the road stated the action is necessary because of the inability of the steam lines to transport coal, making it necessary to conserve supplies not on hand.

75 Years

July 26, 1947

Rev. J.A. Long, pastor of the Church of Christ, will go to Buffalo, N.Y. to attend the international convention, an annual meeting, and the World Convention of the Churches of Christ, a quadrennial gathering. The groups will meet together in the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium from July 29 to Aug. 7.

—————

Miss Jo Ann Zimpher is in Guatemala, Central America, for a month’s vacation. She left this morning by airplane from the Dayton Airport for Guatemala City, where she will be a guest of her uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Swain.

50 Years

July 26, 1972

Mrs. Georgeann Watercutter, McCartyville, who left Saturday, July 1 for the Corning-Elmira, N.Y. areas flooded by torrential rains in the aftermath of Agnes, has returned.

—————

NEW BREMEN – Charles Caton, band instructor, announced to the New Bremen Band that their field commanders for the 1972-73 marching season will be Brenda Wehmeyer, Drum Majorette; Kevin Hirschfeld, June Hertenstein, Captains; Clarice Bornhorst, Lieutenant; and Alan Sommer, First Sergeant.

25 Years

July 26, 1997

The Jackson Center Rescue Squad will have a tax levy on the ballot this November. Terry Coleman, senior paramedic and former president of the squad, explained they need to replace one of their two ambulances. “It is a 1976 model and is totally unreliable,” he stated. The tax will be one mil, three year levy. The unit was inoperable several times, Coleman explained. Mutual aid agreements with Anna and Botkins helped them out in those situations.

—————

Doris Blackston is getting an important honor. The first female mayor of Sidney will be the grand marshal at the Ohio State Fair parade in Columbus. Blackston will be inducted into the 1997 class of the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. She also was a delegate to the 1995 White House Conference on Aging.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

