A winning flower and more

Lynn Cook, of Sidney, won best in class and best in show with her over 4 inches zinnia at the Shelby County Fair flower show on Monday, July 25.

Lynn Cook, of Sidney, won best in class and best in show with her over 4 inches zinnia at the Shelby County Fair flower show on Monday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Emmit Poeppelman, left, 8, looks at the Shelby County Antique Power Association tractor show with his mom, Jenny Poeppelman, both of Fort Loramie, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Emmit is also the son of Chris Poeppelman.

Emmit Poeppelman, left, 8, looks at the Shelby County Antique Power Association tractor show with his mom, Jenny Poeppelman, both of Fort Loramie, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Emmit is also the son of Chris Poeppelman. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Camdyn Reese, 18, of Jackson Center, son of Jamie and Becky Reese, competes in western riding at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

Camdyn Reese, 18, of Jackson Center, son of Jamie and Becky Reese, competes in western riding at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Gabriel Felver, front, 3, takes a ride in a truck themed carnival ride with his brother, Clayton Felver, 5, both of Sidney, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. The brothers are the children of Zachary and Cori Felver.

Gabriel Felver, front, 3, takes a ride in a truck themed carnival ride with his brother, Clayton Felver, 5, both of Sidney, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. The brothers are the children of Zachary and Cori Felver. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

TJ Kloeppel, front, of Sidney, buys ice cream from Shelby County Dairy Boosters President Steve Steinke, left, and Marlene Steinke, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

TJ Kloeppel, front, of Sidney, buys ice cream from Shelby County Dairy Boosters President Steve Steinke, left, and Marlene Steinke, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kaitlyn Wells, 19, of Anna, daughter of Curt and Sandy Wells, pets her horse after competing in western riding at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.