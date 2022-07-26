Land Bank receives grant for demolitions and revitalization

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) received a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) on July 6 to demolish non-brownfield properties and to continue the revitalization of residential areas, as discussed at a regular meeting on July 19.

With the approval of this grant, the Land Bank can now schedule several properties for demolition, including 510 N. Main Ave., 411 Sixth Ave., and the two structures on 414 S. Miami Ave. The grant can be used between the period of Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. The Land Bank has asked for an extension on this period as approval was received six months after the start date.

Two properties were sold totaling $600, and both were included in the Land Bank’s mow-to-own program: 116 Hill Ave. and 11888 Grain St. in Maplewood. The group acquired ownership of 736 N. Linden Ave. and has a tentative buyer, and other properties will be acquired soon, like an industrial property that is in the process of being transferred. Seven properties are in foreclosure, and there were no demolitions or property donations in June.

The Land Bank will partner with the city of Sidney for the $2.8 million grant received to demolish the old Wagner manufacturing plant. The city will assist the group in the record-keeping associated with the demolition. The building had to be repaired recently due to a break-in attempt, which would have posed a safety issue if not repaired.

For May, the Land Bank had administrative expenses of $3,095.49, programming expenses of $11,761.89 and legal costs of $3,322.85 for a total of $18,180.23. The ending balance was $317,956.94.

The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.