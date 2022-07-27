125 Years

July 27, 1897

Through carelessness of the superintendent at the gas plant, Sidney was in darkness as far as artificial gas is concerned Friday night. A broken receiver was the initial culprit, but even after repairs were made Friday night there was a very serious leakage of gas that evaded all efforts of discovery the balance of that night, all day Saturday and into Saturday night. Quite by accident, the leak was discovered on Saturday night and repairs made. It is estimated 30,000 cubic feet of gas was lost.

—————

The following appointments have been made and confirmed in the reorganization at the fire department: H.C. Jones, chief engineer; Henry Yost, assistant engineer; George Hume and L.A. McKinnon, drivers. Minutemen named include: John Frey, John Smith, John Gretzinger, William Sprowl, Henry Lewis, Lewis Newman, Charles Worthen, Mort McNeal.

100 Years

July 27, 1922

Members of the Sidney Fire Department are being highly complimented by citizens of the city in general for their work in fighting the two big fires at Sandersons and the Farmers Ten Cent Barn, and keeping the flames from involving the surrounding buildings. Fire Chief Hume stated today that 4,500 feet of hose were laid at the Sanderson fire and 3,000 feet at the Ten Cent Barn fire.

—————

Word was received here today that L.M. Studevant, of this city, has been elected a member of the executive committee from Ohio of the United States League of Building and Loan Associations. His election took place at the annual convention in Portland, Ore.

75 Years

July 27, 1947

Support for a proposed amendment to the Ohio constitution prohibiting the use of motor vehicle revenue for purposes other than streets and highways by the Northwest county engineers association was announced today by Rex Price, county engineer. Returning from a meeting of the group in Findlay yesterday, Price reported petitions are being circulated to place the amendment on the ballot at the November election. The move also has the support of the Ohio State association of township trustees and clerks.

—————

Opening of Sidney’s newest and most modern automobile service department will take place on Monday, when Johnson Sales, North Wapakoneta Avenue, invites motorists of the city and county to inspect the new garage facilities, located at the intersection of Kossuth Street.

50 Years

July 27, 1972

A birthday is being celebrated at the 1972 fair. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the grange in Ohio. The seven Shelby County granges with their more than 500 members are under the guidance of Mr. and Mrs. George Clayton, Quincy, who are the deputies of both the senior and junior granges.

—————

ATLANTA – Hank Aaron’s home run was the dramatic highlight before a highly partisan crowd, but it was a single by the smallest man on the filed that broke up the 43rd All-Star game.

25 Years

July 27, 1997

Loramie native Kevin Pleiman had the time of his life at the County Fair. As part of a bull riding exhibition, Pleiman was one of four participants who played a game of poker in the middle of the arena. They looked up and a 2,000 bull had been let loose from a chute. The winner of the $180 pot was to be the last one to remain in his seat. The first fled in fear at the first sighting of the bull. Two others left after the bull charged them. To his astonishment, the bull actually jumped over Pleiman’s head. He won the pot and also got a great story to tell.

—————

A Sidney woman was charged with striking a motorcyclist then leaving the scene. Sheila Newport was booked after she struck Jerome Sherman then left the scene. She was released on her own recognizance. When arrested she denied bring the driver. However, when police arrived at her home, her 10 year-old daughter told police her mother admitted her involvement to her.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_Logo-for-SDN-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org